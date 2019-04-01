Image copyright Darren Wright Foundation

Two people are being investigated by police following allegations of fraud involving a charity which supports children with disabilities.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man had been interviewed "voluntarily".

In 2017 the Charity Commission set up an inquiry into Bristol-based Darren Wright Foundation following families' concerns in "accessing funds".

That investigation is still ongoing, a spokeswoman said.

She added: "We are unable to comment further at this time so as not to prejudice the outcome of the inquiry.

"Once it has concluded, we intend to publish a full report on the outcome of the inquiry.

The Darren Wright Foundation aims to help families of disabled and seriously-ill children by funding therapy, medical treatment and specialist equipment.

The BBC has attempted to contact the charity for a comment.