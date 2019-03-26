Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Eight-year-old Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo speaks Spanish and English

An inquiry into a missing eight-year-old boy from Bristol is being treated as child abduction by police.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo was reported missing when his father, Rafael Jurado-Cabello, did not return him home after a pre-arranged visit on 2 March.

Police said Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, was "now in breach of a court order and is wanted on suspicion of child abduction".

They said they believed "Angelo may have been taken abroad".

Police said Angelo "lives full-time with his mother" in the Whitehall area of Bristol and goes to a local primary school.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Rafael Jurado-Cabello is in breach of a court order and is wanted on suspicion of child abduction

Det Insp Matt Lloyd from Avon & Somerset Police said: "Our immediate priority is to locate Angelo

"We believe Rafael Jurado-Cabello may have taken Angelo abroad and we're making further inquiries with the Spanish authorities to locate him as soon as possible."

Angelo's mother Karol Marmolejo said: "His older brother David and I are desperate to have him home. We miss the morning cuddles he asks for every day.

"Angelo will be missing his family, his friends and his school, and we are very worried about him.

"We have no information about where he may be, or how he is, and we'd ask anyone with information to call the police as soon as possible."

Rafael Jurado-Cabello is described as white, 5ft 6ins (1.67m), slim, with black hair.

Angelo is described as white with short wavy dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 4ft 4ins (1.32m) and was last seen wearing a zip-up fleece, dark trousers, red training shoes and carrying a blue rucksack.