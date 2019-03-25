Image caption The Edward Colston statue was erected in 1895

A plaque which aimed to explain the past of a Bristol slave trader has been scrapped because of a row over the wording.

It would have featured on a city centre statue of Edward Colston, who was involved in the enslavement of more than 84,000 Africans.

A group which runs charities bearing Colston's name wanted to "present another side to the debate".

But city mayor Marvin Rees said the proposed wording was "unacceptable".

Slavery fortune

The exact wording which has caused the debate has not yet been revealed.

Colston made his fortune through slavery. Between 1672 and 1689, his ships are believed to have transported about 80,000 men, women and children from Africa to the Americas.

His statue, which stands on Colston Avenue in the city centre, makes no mention of his notorious past.

However, in the city he called home, his memory has been honoured for centuries. On his death in 1721, he bequeathed his wealth to charities and his legacy can still be seen on Bristol's streets, memorials and buildings.

'Misleading image'

Several of those buildings have since distanced themselves from any association with Colston, including the Colston Hall music venue.

The Society of Merchant Venturers runs many of the institutions and charities which bear Colston's name.

Its spokesman, Frances Greenacre, said the city should not give up on "qualifying this misleading image that the statue presently gives, and the offence that it gives".

Mr Rees said it was "extremely naive" of the Merchant Venturers to believe it should have the final say on the words for a new plaque "without reference to the communities of descendents of those Africans who were enslaved and treated as commodities by merchants like Colston".

He said it was "an oversight... not to have even had a conversation with him as 'Europe's first Mayor of African heritage' and the mayor of a city whose wealth has been inseparable from slavery and plantations and who is himself the descendant of enslaved Africans".