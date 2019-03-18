Image copyright Google Image caption Winford Parking and Rental, trading as WCP - Park and Fly, ran transfer buses to Bristol Airport

An airport transfer bus operator that "routinely put members of the public in danger" has had its licence to transport passengers revoked.

Bristol-based Winford Parking and Rental Ltd operated vehicles without the correct insurance or MOT and used drivers without the right licences.

A damning traffic commissioner's report said the operator "needs to be stopped before someone is killed".

Commissioner Kevin Rooney described the company's failures as "severe".

In a written judgement following a public inquiry last month, he said company director Dean Baldock "thought he was above the law", and knew the operation was "grossly non-compliant".

"Members of the public have routinely been put in danger and this is aggravated by the issue of insurance being invalidated because drivers were not licensed to drive," said Mr Rooney.

He added the firm's customers had every right to expect the vehicle and drivers used to transfer them to and from Bristol Airport would be safe, legal and properly insured.

The company was brought before the traffic commissioner following an investigation by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Mr Baldock and fellow director Ryan Baldock were also disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for five years and three years respectively.