Jo Tapley with son Oswin

A couple said their dream of seeing their baby grow up in their garden had been ruined after plans for flats at the back of their home were approved.

Ellson Homes intends to create a four-storey building with offices on the ground floor and six flats above.

Jo Tapley, whose home backs on to the proposed development in Southville, Bristol, fears losing privacy.

A planning officer said the development presented "no undue overbearing or overlooking" for neighbours.

Mrs Tapley, who lives in a small terrace house behind the former fire station which will be demolished, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she and her neighbours were worried about parking, losing sunlight and privacy.

But Bristol City Council's planning committee voted unanimously to approve the application.

A four-storey building planned to replace the old fire station on Raleigh Road in Southville, Bristol.

Mrs Tapley said she, her husband and seven-month-old son Oswin, would move out while work took place, but she was worried she would not want to live there when they returned.

"I'm worried that I wouldn't be able to go out into the garden and that's not the kind of life we want for our baby so we're going to go away," she said.

"It's been my home for six years, it's where I wanted him to grow up further, but I do just feel this is going to change how it is."

The rear windows of the top three floors would not look directly over the neighbours' gardens but have an angled, "side facing" view, the planning committee heard.

A planning officer said there would be a "minor" increase in shade.

An agent for the developer said: "It'll be a very good place to live and work."