Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The officer is due to appear before a police misconduct panel next week

A volunteer police officer has been accused of deliberately sharing private sexual photographs and video to "distress" another person.

The case came to light after someone complained to police that the officer had sent the material without consent.

Identified only as Special Constable A, the officer admitted the offence when interviewed under caution by police.

The special constable is due to appear before an Avon and Somerset Police misconduct panel next week.

The panel will consider whether the individual has "breached the standards of professional behaviour for police officers".

Special constables are volunteer police officers who have the same powers as regular police officers once they have completed their training.