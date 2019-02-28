Image copyright Google Image caption The pub on Ashley Road has been the scene of several assaults in recent months

A troubled Bristol pub police wanted shut down has been given a last-minute chance to improve safety.

City councillors were due to decide whether to revoke The Criterion's licence, following a spate of violent incidents including a knife attack.

After hearing the owner of the pub had closed its doors for a fortnight to address officers' concerns, a licensing hearing was adjourned for seven days.

It was told Anne White had been given poor advice by a licensing consultant.

The licensing sub-committee heard that Mrs White was not advised to shut the Ashley Road pub in St Pauls voluntarily to try to rebuild trust with the police, following an application to revoke its licence by Avon & Somerset Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

Her solicitor, Ewen Macgregor, said The Criterion was set to reopen on 15 March following improvements to ensure customers' safety.

He said: "A new door security company will be engaged at the premises and one of the members of door supervision will be female.

"They will upgrade the CCTV system. After 1am, the premises will operate on an over-25s policy."

He added the pub would also sign up to Bristol nightlife safety accreditation schemes.