Thousands sign up for Bristol International Women's Day
More than 1,000 women have signed up to mark International Women's Day at a celebration event in Bristol.
Bristol Women's Voice (BWV) said more than 1,400 people had signed up for the free event at City Hall on Saturday with the "number still rising".
Ellie Vowles, from BWV, said: "Over 3,000 people braved the snow last year and we expect even more this year."
Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire said she was "pleased to hear the event will be so well-attended".
Ms Debbonaire along with Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens and local activists are taking part in a panel-lead discussion looking at women and power.
"International Women's Day is a sign we have not yet achieved gender equality and an opportunity to look at how far we have come, celebrate our achievements and plan for future success," Ms Debbonaire said.
The programme includes workshops tackling issues such as gender-based violence, women's health and maternity rights. Local artists, musicians and dancers will also perform across the day.
Vic Hole, from dance trio 2 O'Clock Beauty Queens, worked with year nine female students from Merchants Academy to create a piece for the event.
She said: "It's a really important piece for International Women's Day exploring identity, support and shared values on how it feels to be a woman in their teenage years, a woman in their 30s and a woman in their 40s."
Actor Jenny Davis said: "I was a feminist from my 20s, and I still feel despair that some of the arguments that I heard and that I thought we were fighting years ago, we're still saying those things now.
"That always leaves me thinking, 'are we still here?' But International Women's Day has just got to be about making our mark constantly, using our visibility and celebrating it."