Image caption Five people were killed in the incident

The front tyre on a van which smashed through a motorway central reservation, killing five people, was in a poor condition, an inquest was told.

The victims were in two cars struck by the converted horsebox at junction 14 of the M5 on 16 September 2017.

An advisory notice relating to the condition of the offside front tyre had been given when the vehicle passed its MOT in March of the same year.

The driver told Avon Coroner's Court he did not know about the advisory note.

Audrey Hodge, aged 84, Richard Evans, 66, Elaine Evans, 62, and Adrian Beaumont, 46, died at the scene near Falfield, South Gloucestershire,

Mr Beaumont's partner, Rebecca Mitchell, 42, died at Southmead Hospital seven months later.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Adrian Beaumont died in the crash, which also killed partner Rebecca Mitchell

The van's tyre had defects including cuts to the tread area, not caused in the collision, as well as micro-cracks.

Vehicle examiner Gary Ford, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), said he "did not believe" the van's driver, Michael Bakewell would have noticed these defects during a regular check.

The inquest was told Mr Bakewell's father took the van for an MOT test.

"All I knew was that it passed," Mr Bakewell said.

"I didn't know about that (the advisory) until yesterday. If I had known about the MOT, the tyre would have probably been changed or had a very good examination."

Image caption Queues of six miles built up on the M5 after the crash

Mr Bakewell acknowledged the tyres were about 18 years old at the time of the collision.

"If I had known the age they would have been replaced," he added.

"If I had noticed (the cracking) I wouldn't have driven it."

On the day of the crash, he and his wife set off for Tiverton, Devon, and before driving Mr Bakewell said he conducted a visual inspection of the tyres.

Speaking of the crash, he said: "There was a loud bang. Within seconds it veered dramatically to the right.

"I would do anything I could to preserve my own and other's lives."

The inquest continues.