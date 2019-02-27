Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ahmed Ibrahim Said blamed his victim for leading him on

A rapist who left his phone beside his distraught victim in an alleyway has been jailed.

Ahmed Ibrahim Said, 32 of no fixed address, lured the woman onto a Bristol footpath on the pretext of calling her a cab when she became separated from her friends.

He then strangled and threatened to stab her as he attacked her in the early hours of Sunday 26 August 2018.

Said was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He had denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

The court heard how Said, also known as Peaches, offered to pay for the woman's taxi home, when he met her in St Werburgh's.

Instead, he led her onto a footpath, used as a shortcut between Lockleaze and the city centre, and raped her.

Investigating officer Det Con Maddy Fife, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the "grotesque" attack had left the victim fearing for her life.

"During the attack he told her it was her fault for leading him on.

"Said was identified through the detailed description the victim was able to give us and the fact he'd left his mobile phone at the scene.

"He displayed a despicable contempt for the victim by trying to justify why he was committing this crime and refused to admit his guilt in interview or in the subsequent court proceedings."