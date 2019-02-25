Bristol

Staple Hill industrial estate fire 'was arson'

  • 25 February 2019
Smoke from fire Image copyright Steve Hewitt
Image caption The smoke plume could be seen for miles around on Sunday afternoon

A fire on an industrial estate which could be seen for miles around in Bristol is thought to have been started deliberately.

Crews tackled the blaze involving 300 containers at Bridge Road Industrial Estate in the Staple Hill area on Sunday.

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody was hurt in the fire and the smoke was not toxic.

He added the cause was "thought to be deliberate".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites