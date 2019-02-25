Staple Hill industrial estate fire 'was arson'
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire on an industrial estate which could be seen for miles around in Bristol is thought to have been started deliberately.
Crews tackled the blaze involving 300 containers at Bridge Road Industrial Estate in the Staple Hill area on Sunday.
An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody was hurt in the fire and the smoke was not toxic.
He added the cause was "thought to be deliberate".