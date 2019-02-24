Image copyright Steve Hewitt Image caption The smoke can be seen for miles around

Billowing smoke from a large fire in Bristol can be seen for miles around.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service told Bristol Live crews were tackling a fire on the Bridge Road Industrial Estate in the Staple Hill area of the city.

Fire service manager Steve Imrie said: "The fire is involving a number of empty containers in the industrial estate, plastic drums."

He added four crews had been sent to the blaze and there was no-one on site at the time the fire broke out.

One eyewitness, Paul Masri-Stone, said: "After seeing how thick and dark the smoke was we headed to the cycle track.

"There were six fire engines at the industrial estate by the cycle track by Rodway Common.

"Police were condoning off the area and asking people to keep back."

On Twitter, Alana Scott said she too saw flames while walking down the cycle track in Mangotsfield.

Sasha M described it as "a massive fire".