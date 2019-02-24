Image copyright Google Image caption The pub on Ashley Road has been the scene of several assaults in recent months

A pub in Bristol faces closure after several serious assaults on the premises, including a knife attack which left the victim scarred for life.

Avon and Somerset Police has applied to revoke the licence of The Criterion in St Pauls after a string of incidents.

Licensee Ann White plans to contest the application, claiming the Ashley Road pub has "some really nice customers".

A review of its licence will be made at a city council sub-committee hearing on Thursday.

Mrs White said: "I have been here nearly 16 years. I don't want them to shut the pub.

"For weeks, nothing has happened here. A lot of things had happened at once, and most of that is outside and has nothing to do with the pub."

In a report, Chief Constable Andy Marsh said the premises were "being operated contrary to the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance".

A man was jailed for seven years on Wednesday following a knife attack in the pub which left the victim needing 20 stitches to a deep gash on his face.