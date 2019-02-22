Image copyright Avon and Somerset Constabulary Image caption Phillip Barrett escaped on the M32 while being transported to HMP Bristol on Thursday

A prisoner has escaped from a prison vehicle while being transferred between jails near Bristol.

Phillip Barrett made his getaway on the M32 while being transported to HMP Bristol at about 14:40 GMT on Thursday.

Barrett is described as white, about 6ft 1in (1.8m) tall, of large build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The 37-year-old has links with South Bristol and may be walking with a limp, police said. He also has a mole on the right side of his face.

He has several tattoos, including one of the word "Hollie" on his wedding ring finger and "BS4" on his right wrist.

Barrett has been convicted of a number of offences including battery and possession of an offensive weapon.

A spokesman said Barrett was not thought to be a risk to the public, but advised people not to approach him directly.

Avon and Somerset Police is offering a reward of £1,000 to anyone with information leading to his capture.