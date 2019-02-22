Image copyright Oldland Knitted Bollards Image caption Marge Simpson was found in a hedge after being ripped off a bollard outside a house in South Gloucestershire

A knitter whose bollard covers have gained a following on social media says she is determined to keep knitting despite her creations being vandalised.

Ruth Britton has created Daleks, Minions and Star Wars characters to cover two bollards outside her home in Oldland Common, South Gloucestershire.

But this week, one of the designs - Marge Simpson - was ripped from its bollard and thrown in a nearby hedge.

Ms Britton said she was determined Marge would "make it back to her post".

Image copyright Oldland Knitted Bollards Image caption The woollen creations include Princess Leia and Yoda from Star Wars - knitted by Ruth Britton, he was

Image copyright Oldland Knitted Bollards Image caption The knitted creations even have their own Facebook page - Oldland Knitted Bollards - which has nearly 1,500 followers

Retired Ms Britton said she began knitting her woolly creations in 2015 to hide two concrete bollards outside her house.

"They looked a bit plain and we talked about painting them but I'm no artist," she said.

"Then my sister suggested I knit covers for them."

Since then she has crafted about 20 different 21in (53cm) tall characters, which have their own Facebook page with more than 1,000 followers.

"There are no patterns - because what idiot knits bollard covers?" she said.

"But I've got Minions, Daleks, the Simpsons, Star Wars characters, the Flintstones, Dennis the Menace and Gnasher and some Christmas ones.

"I put them out after breakfast and collect them in before it gets dark but last night I forgot and somebody took Marge."

Image copyright Oldland Knitted Bollards Image caption It used to take Ms Britton a fortnight to knit the covers - such as these Dennis the Menace and Gnasher characters - but now she can do them in eight days

Image copyright Oldland Knitted Bollards Image caption Kevin the Minion was stolen a few years ago and his "knitted replacement" also disappeared

It is not the first time one of her knitted creations has been a victim of crime.

Kevin the Minion has been "kidnapped" twice and Yoda has had to fend off an attempted theft so now the covers are all padlocked on to their bollards.

"They ripped all the back off Marge to get her off the post and she was found in the hedge," said Ms Britton.

"I've managed to pick up all the stitches and Marge will be repaired. I am determined she will make it back to her post."