Bristol

Boy arrested after two men injured

  • 16 February 2019
McDonald's restaurant in Emery Road, Bristol Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened outside McDonald's in Emery Road, Bristol

Two men have been taken to hospital, suffering from cuts, after an incident outside a fast food restaurant.

Police were called to McDonald's in Emery Road, Bristol, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday, after reports of a disturbance.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment. One received a cut to his arm and the other a cut to his back,

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites