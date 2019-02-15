Image caption The charges follow Bristol City and Swansea's match on 2 February

Four men have been charged following disorder at football match between Bristol City and Swansea.

Ryan Greenslade, 26, from Brislington, Christopher Dennett, 36, from Totterdown and Paul Villis, 48, from Portishead are charged with public order offences.

Kevin Morrison, 32, from Knowle, has been charged with breaching a football banning order at another match.

All four are due to appear before magistrates next month.

Bristol City beat Swansea to register their seventh successive win after the match on 2 February.