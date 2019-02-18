Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NatWest apologised and said it has commenced disciplinary proceedings against the employee

A customer who called a bank to apply for a loan and was told "all vegans should be punched in the face" has been offered compensation.

The Bristol woman, who did not want to be named, was speaking to the NatWest worker as part of a loan application to pay for a nutrition diploma.

The adviser's outburst came after the woman said she was an active vegan and needed to fund her course.

NatWest has apologised and said the comment was "wholly inappropriate".

The woman told BBC Radio Bristol the incident, which took place on 23 January, made her feel "really uncomfortable".

Her application for the loan was rejected but, in an apologetic response after reviewing a recording of the conversation, a NatWest case management officer offered to pay for the £400 course as well as offering her compensation totalling just under £200.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The launch of a vegan sausage roll by bakery firm Greggs caused uproar in some quarters earlier this year

The woman said after the man told her "all vegans should be punched in the face" he explained it was because vegan activists had drawn pictures of animals and written messages such as "friends not food" in chalk on pavements near where he lived.

He felt "vegans were forcing their beliefs on to him", she added.

"He wasn't happy to be speaking to me at all, his tone was really unpleasant. Being vegan is a lifestyle choice, I shouldn't be penalised for it, especially by a big organisation. It's extremely unfair."

In a statement, NatWest said: "We are extremely sorry for the way our customer was treated by a member of our staff and apologise for any distress and upset that this behaviour caused.

"These comments were wholly inappropriate and we have commenced disciplinary proceedings.

"We have also provided feedback to the relevant sections of the bank to ensure that lessons are learnt so that a situation like this never happens again."