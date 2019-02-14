Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption Applicants Mr Crow and Mrs Saunders had planned to build 70 homes but then scaled back

Sixty homes will be built next to a busy commuter route, despite a councillor's "sleepless nights" over the safety of pedestrians.

The site at Bridgwater Road, Weston-super-Mare, will boast an improved a pedestrian crossing on the A370 north of the Bleadon Hill junction.

Councillor John Ley-Morgan said: "It's the junction which worries me. I've had sleepless nights over it."

An extension to a "pedestrian refuge island" has been proposed.

The applicants had planned to build 70 homes but scaled back the scheme after negotiations with North Somerset Council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the application, 30% of which will be "affordable homes", was met with 93 letters of objection but planning officers recommended approval.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Plans for 60 homes in Bridgwater Road have been approved

Mr Ley-Morgan said at the council's planning meeting: "Two years ago there was a traffic accident. A woman was killed by someone who should never have been behind the wheel.

"I wouldn't want a repeat of that happening."

A proposed extension to the "pedestrian refuge island" in the middle of the road was suggested as a solution.

The outline application proposes two and four-bed houses.

Members voted to approve the application, which will be followed by more detailed proposals.