Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption The Stephensons - Maryanne, Adam, Sheralyn and Bryan - were all killed in the crash

A British driver and three members of his family died in a crash in Florida when he did a u-turn into the path of oncoming traffic, an inquest heard.

The Stephensons - Adam, 30, Maryanne, 29, Bryan 66, and Sheralyn, 56 - died in the crash between their sedan and a pick-up truck last April.

American police said the family had visited the Kennedy Space Center.

Glare from a setting sun and unfamiliarity with the area were possible factors in the crash.

Titusville Police Department said the family members, all from Bristol, died on a six-lane road.

Avon Coroner's Court heard the family's Mitsubishi Mirage car was struck by a Ford F250 pick-up driven by James Walsh.

At the time of their deaths, the police said Adam Stephenson, who was driving, and his wife and parents were returning to their rented holiday home.

Image caption Glare from a setting sun was a possible cause of the crash

Dr Peter Harrowing, assistant Avon coroner, read from a report written by police officer Geoffrey McDole.

In the report, Mr Walsh and other witnesses said Mr Stephenson's car had "pulled out in front" of him.

Mr McDole added: "I uncovered no evidence that Mr Walsh was at fault for this collision. The evidence suggests that Adam Stephenson made a u-turn into eastbound traffic

"Due to the weather conditions and the glare from the sun and Mr Stephenson's unfamiliarity with the area, were likely aggravating factors in the collision."

Dr Harrowing recorded separate conclusions that all four died from "multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision".

Sean Stephenson, Adam's brother, said in a statement read to the court: "This tragic and awful accident has taken away my wonderful loving family and nothing will ever fill the enormous void that has been left in the lives of myself, my wife and our two young children."