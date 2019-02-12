Image copyright Runway East Image caption The general manager of runway East has said access to the building was via key-card only

Furious residents are 'losing sleep' over a new roof terrace bar in an adjoining office building.

Homeowners at Bristol's Bridge Quay fear noise will increase and their property prices will suffer after it was awarded a licence to sell alcohol.

They told the council's licensing sub-committee they assumed Runway East would not suddenly become a pub.

The general manager said access to the building was via key-card, so no-one could simply walk in off the street.

Resident David Connolly, of Bridge Quay Management, in Redcliff Street, said at the meeting: "I assumed Runway East would be just an office but we've had no end of problems with noise, which has already reached the limit.

"An alcohol licence will exacerbate the problems 10-fold because meet-ups will become more frequent in the evening."

Another resident, Lucy Roulston, said: "I'm losing sleep over this. It's just going to get noisier and busier."

'Upset neighbours'

Mark Curtis, of the council's pollution control team, said: "Forty people having a drinks party could generate a lot of noise and disturbance to residents."

Runway East general manager David Foreman said: "The bar will not be open to the public. You can't walk in off the street.

"We're a co-working space for start-ups. We're not about to change that.

Image copyright Runway East Image caption Mark Curtis, of the council's pollution control team, said the bar could cause a lot of disturbance to residents

"We're not in the business of upsetting anyone. We don't want to have upset neighbours on our doorsteps.

"A common thread in the representations is that we may contribute to the antisocial behaviour problems in Bristol, with loud, rowdy people leaving the building, fuelled by excessive alcohol consumption.

"I can confidently say this will not be the case."

Councillors granted a licence from midday until 8pm daily on the roof terrace for a capacity of 40 people, with alcohol sales allowed until 10pm twice a month, and from midday until 11pm in the existing ground-floor cafe with a 150-maximum capacity.