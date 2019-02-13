Image copyright Dents Image caption A glove worn by Queen Elizabeth I on her coronation day in 1559 is to go on show in July

Gloves worn by Queen Elizabeth I, a Soviet cosmonaut and in a Star Wars film are to go on display together.

The exhibition at the Fashion Museum in Bath will show off 150 pairs and single gloves from the past 400 years.

Many of the historical items on display next month in Glove Stories have never been on public show before.

The display will bring together under one roof various glove collections, mostly owned by the Worshipful Company of Glovers of London.

Image copyright Worshipful Company of Glovers of London Image caption These silvered effect gauntlet gloves were worn by actor Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back

Fashion Museum manager Rosemary Harden, said: "The display will feature groups of gloves, and will focus on uncovering unique and different stories, while also celebrating the incredible craftsmanship and skills involved in this often overlooked area of fashion along the way."

Highlights of the exhibition include gloves worn by Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II on their respective coronation days, in 1559 and 1953 - although these items will not be on show until July.

Also featuring will be a pair of Star Wars gloves, worn by actor Mark Hamill, in the scene in which Luke Skywalker battles the Wampa creature in the snowy wastes of the planet Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back.

Image copyright Worshipful Company of Glovers of London Image caption This glove was worn by Soviet cosmonaut Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Volkov in 1986

A pair of doeskin leather carriage-driving gloves worn by The Duke of Edinburgh and a glove worn by cosmonaut Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Volkov are among other highlights.

At one time there were hundreds of glove makers across Britain, centred in the towns and villages of Somerset, Dorset and West Wiltshire.

The year-long exhibition will open on 2 March.

Image copyright Worshipful Company of Glovers of London Image caption The Queen wore this glove during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in June 1953

Image copyright Worshipful Company of Glovers of London Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh's carriage-driving gloves from the 1990s are made of doeskin leather

Image copyright Worshipful Company of Glovers of London Image caption This Limerick glove, from Ireland in the 1830s, was made of such fine leather it could be rolled up and kept in a walnut