Motorists fined for mistakenly driving in a controversial bus-only slip road are unlikely to get any money back, despite two drivers getting their tickets overturned.

The junction on the M32 was created in May 2018 as part of Bristol's Metrobus project, which aims to shorten journey times in and out of the city.

Since the enforcement cameras went live almost 17,000 tickets have been issued.

Bristol City Council says it has not repaid anyone, despite a review.

The authority also confirmed it will not retrospectively review previous cases.

And a Freedom of Information request by the BBC revealed it has received £186,999 for fines issued at the same location since August 2018.

At its peak, the council was making about £1,800 a day in fines but two drivers successfully challenged their fixed penalty notice after refusing to pay the fine.

'Inadequate'

They said the design of the junction created for the Metrobus stops at Stoke Lane and Begbrook effectively forced them to drive into a bus-only lane.

Since then the council decided anyone on a first offence getting caught going back down the slip road would be just be sent a warning letter.

A council spokesperson said: "We have taken on board the comments made by the adjudicator and have adjusted how we enforce the regulations covering this part of the road.

"We are not retrospectively reviewing previous cases but, as with any penalty charge, drivers are free to appeal and each case will be taken on its own merits."