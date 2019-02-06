Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Anokye, known as Solo 45, denies all the charges against him

The jury in the trial of a grime artist accused of imprisoning and raping four women has been discharged.

Andy Anokye, 31, known as Solo 45, denies 31 charges, including 22 counts of rape and five counts of false imprisonment.

He also denies two charges of assault by penetration and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge William Hart told Bristol Crown Court one of the jurors had fallen ill, and adjourned the case.

Mr Hart said: "With the greatest regret, I am going to discharge you and the absent juror from further service in this case.

"I do that with a heavy heart. There really is no alternative."

A date for a new trial has yet to be fixed.

Over the course of five weeks, jurors had heard evidence from prosecutor Christopher Quinlan QC.

Anokye, of Millennium Promenade, Bristol, is a member of the grime collective Boy Better Know.