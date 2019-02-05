Image caption Hassan Salaadmalin said he feared for his children's safety

A spate of fires at a tower block has left residents saying they are "living in fear".

Fire crews have been called out three times to Haviland House in St Jude's, Bristol, in recent weeks.

Avon Fire and Rescue said at least two of the blazes were started deliberately but residents say there have been three more.

The building's owner, Bristol Council, said it had increased patrols of the area.

Homeless people sheltering in a doorway at the block and lighting fires to keep warm were thought to be the source of the problem.

Residents said embers thrown down a rubbish chute had set the bin store underneath the block alight.

Smoke then travels back up the chute, which goes to the top of the building.

Image caption Residents say fires are being started by homeless people trying to keep warm

Father-of-six Hassan Salaadmalin said he was concerned for his family's safety.

His home was severely smoke damaged when a fire on 25 January spread to his electrics.

He said: "I cannot keep living here with my children if there's more fires.

"It's dangerous, it's not safe."

Hibaq Jama, Labour councillor for Lawrence Hill, has organised meetings between the council and residents.

She said: "I don't think the residents are overreacting. I think they have a right to be worried.

"It's important if this continues that they communicate with the police, fire service and the council."

Image caption Police say they have stepped up patrols of the area and residents are being urged to report suspicious activity

Paul Smith, the council's cabinet member for housing, said: "We have responded by introducing security patrols in the area and these have been taking place for the past few weeks.

"We are ensuring that CCTV is operational and staff are also on site daily and report any issues they see."

Avon and Somerset Police said it had investigated four fires there since November and had stepped up its own patrols.