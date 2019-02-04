Image copyright Other Image caption A BBC News website user sent this still of the disturbance

A football club said it was "disappointed" by the actions of its fans involved in trouble at a game.

Violence flared at Bristol City's match against Swansea on Saturday, with police accusing away fans of "drinking to excess".

Swansea City said a "small minority from both clubs" had "made the headlines for all the wrong reasons".

Fans from both clubs were involved in altercations both in Bristol's Ashton Gate ground and outside afterwards.

Swansea fans have made a number of complaints that a police escort caused them to miss the start of the match.

Around 800 fans got to the stadium 20 minutes late and say they were hit by coins and golf balls in the ground.

A Swansea club statement said: "We will work with all the different authorities to investigate the matter, while maintaining our zero-tolerance policy towards anyone found guilty of anti-social behaviour."

Image caption Police escorted Swansea fans from Temple Meads railway station to Ashton Gate stadium

Ch Supt Paul Mogg, from Avon and Somerset Police, said a large group of Swansea fans arrived "with the intention of drinking to excess and seeking confrontation".

He said three officers needed medical attention and a dog was injured.

Police and stewards were attacked and a number of people were reportedly bitten by police dogs.

In a statement, Bristol City FC said: "Twenty-five Swansea City fans were removed during the game and there were a number of arrests.

"Regrettably, several Bristol City supporters were involved in altercations in the corner of the Atyeo Stand and Dolman Stand before being apprehended."

Bristol City beat Swansea to register their seventh successive win and move into the Championship play-off spots.