Image copyright Banksy/Pest Control Image caption The notes were issued by the "Banksy of England" and "promise to pay the bearer on demand the ultimate price"

A fake £10 note created by artist Banksy featuring the face of the late Princess of Wales has been donated to the British Museum.

The "Di-faced tenner" will join the museum's collection of some 70,000 other items of paper money.

The museum said it had been searching for some time for one of the notes, made in the mid 2000s.

Curator Tom Huckenhull said it was first Banksy artwork the museum had acquired.

The note, donated by Banksy's agents, will join other examples of spoof currency, a tradition that dates back about 200 years.

It is part of a broader collection of money at the museum which contains over a million items dating as far back as the 14th Century.

In March 2014, a series of the notes were donated to the Cube Cinema in Bristol., raising £11,000 at auction.

The volunteer collective needed to raise £185,000 to buy the freehold for its city centre building which also required building work.