Second person charged over Bristol Mercure hotel attack
- 1 February 2019
A second person has been charged following an assault at a city centre hotel which left a 24-year-old man in a "critical" condition.
Daniel Service, 27, from Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with causing GBH with intent.
It follows an attack at the Mercure Bristol Brigstow Hotel on Sunday.
Kimberley O'Driscoll, 30, of no fixed address, previously appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court to face the same charge and was released on bail.