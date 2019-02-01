Bristol

Bristol Airport: Flights cancelled as snow shuts airfield

  • 1 February 2019
Bristol Airport Image copyright Bristol Airport
Image caption Dozens of flights have been cancelled to allow crews to clear the airfield of snow and de-ice the runway

Hundreds of passengers were left "frustrated" and "disappointed" after Bristol Airport cancelled dozens of flights due to heavy snow.

The airport said it would be closed until midday and its "teams are working hard to clear the airfield".

A spokesman thanked passengers for their patience and advised they should check flight information with their tour operators.

Hundreds of schools across the west country have also shut due to the snow.

Media captionThe airport has cancelled flights in order to clear snow from the runway

Louise Weston of Westbury-on-Trym was forced to cancel her holiday in Barcelona due to the disruption.

She described it as "incredibly frustrating", adding: "It's something we'd been looking forward to but you can't control the weather and I wouldn't want to be on a flight that wasn't safe.

"We are lucky that we'd booked a package so we'll get a refund at least and can make other plans."

Sarah Trevelyan, 43, from Henleaze said she was "very disappointed" to have to abandon "our planned and much anticipated holiday".

But she added the situation was "out of our hands".

More than 40 flights scheduled for today have been cancelled, and disruption is expected to last well into the afternoon.

Information about departures and arrivals can be found on the airport's website.

British Airways has also cancelled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport on Friday morning.

Waste collections in several areas, including Bristol and Swindon, have been suspended.

However the M4 motorway is flowing freely, and bus and railway services around the region are operating with minimal disruption.

