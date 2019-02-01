Image caption PSCO Dave Bane was stabbed in the back trying to protect his colleague

A police community support officer (PCSO) who was stabbed while on patrol says he is still having counselling to cope with the trauma 10 years on.

PCSO Dave Bane was knifed on the Bristol-Bath cycle path on 17 August 2009 while protecting his colleague.

He said: "I kept reliving the moment, asking myself what would have happened if it was a bigger knife or if he hit me somewhere else."

Avon and Somerset Police says it will do all it can to look after its staff.

Mr Bane was stabbed with a large pen knife in the upper part of his back not covered by his protective stab vest.

Flashbacks

Eleven people were injured when Stanley Bailey went on the rampage, lashing out at strangers. Another PCSO was injured trying to disarm him.

Mr Bailey was later cleared of the 12 charges by reason of insanity.

The PCSO went on to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and gets flashbacks. He also gets anxious when attending incidents.

He said: "You ask, 'have they got a knife, are they going to use it against me?', you do think things like that.

"The knife itself wasn't very big, but it was big enough to do enough damage, especially if he hit me in my neck."

Image caption The attacker pierced the area of skin unprotected by the stab vest

The force said it is trying to improve its support to injured officers.

Mr Bane said: "Certainly in the past two years I've noticed a definite improvement in terms of support.

"At the start it could have been done a little bit better."

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said: "It's a dangerous job and we experience many assaults on officers every single week - punching, hitting, spitting, and sometimes very serious assaults.

"It's not part of their job and it's not acceptable and we'll do everything we can to prevent it and look after them when it happens."