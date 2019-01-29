Attempted murder arrest after assault in Bristol Mercure hotel
- 29 January 2019
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in a hotel.
Police were called to a disturbance at the Mercure Bristol Brigstow Hotel in Welsh Back at 10:00 GMT on Sunday.
A man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man and woman were being held in custody, and appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.