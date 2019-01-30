Image caption People attending the funeral were encouraged to wear Bristol Rovers' club colours

The funeral has been held for a 104-year-old football fan who supported her team for 65 years.

Kitty Thorne, who lived in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, began supporting Bristol Rovers in 1954.

She had continued to take up her usual seat in the West Stand at the Memorial Stadium until October. She died earlier this month.

People attending the funeral on Tuesday were encouraged to wear the club's colours rather than black.

Mrs Thorne fell in love with football when she and her husband saw Rovers defeat Leeds United 5-1 on 24 October, 1954.

Image copyright Bristol Rovers Image caption Kitty Thorne was named supporter of the year last season

She used to travel by steam train from her home, and also attended many matches with her son, Pete Thorne.

The club hosted a party for her when she turned 100 and was named supporter of the year last season for her dedication over the decades.

Mr Thorne said it was the "the end of an era" for the family and for Bristol Rovers.

"She really enjoyed life. When she went to Bristol Rovers she became really inspired.

"She really enjoyed her football."

The funeral took place at Wesley Road Methodist Church, Newtown, Trowbridge.