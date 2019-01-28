Image copyright Cerys Nelmes Image caption One runner said marshals told her to keep running after completing the 10km distance

A fun run that promised a hot chocolate for all finishers has been criticised as "a joke" by disgruntled runners.

People who took part in the Bristol Run for Chocolate event on Sunday claim they were sent the wrong way and organisers "ran out" of boiling water for the luxury chocolate reward.

In an email, the organisers said they were "let down" by Bristol council.

The authority said hours of work had gone into planning the event and it shared the "disappointment" of runners.

A spokesman said council officers had made a two-hour site visit to Oldbury Court Estate to cover health and safety aspects and pointed out the need for additional marshalling.

The event, costing £22.50 per adult, promised 5km to 10km routes with a "luxury hot chocolate" at the end.

Experienced runner Jane Faram, 32, claims the race started late and there was "no safety briefing".

Ms Faram, from Bristol, said: "The whole field of runners were lost on the course within 10 minutes of the start.

"We had run a mile extra over 10km when we finally came across a marshal to ask how to get to the finish - she told us to do another lap of the field.

"When we finished, we joined a queue only to be told there was no hot water to make our luxury hot chocolate reward."

In an email to participants, Run for Chocolate organisers said the council did not open up the park to give the events team access and communication was poor.

A spokesperson said: "On what we wanted to be a special occasion, the day turned into something we are deeply upset about after been massively let down by Bristol City Council."

However, the authority said it had posted keys to the park to the organisers "on their request after being made available for collection four days before the event".

It also said the toilets on site were open from 08:00 GMT and the organisers were advised two weeks before the event that there would be no water supply, allowing them time to prepare.

'A nightmare'

Aneesa Khan, 25, travelled from Cardiff to take part and said it was the "worst run" she had ever taken part in.

She said: "It was definitely a nightmare. Unorganised is an understatement.

"The course was extremely dangerous. The marshals were uninterested and not bothered at all, they had no clue what was going on.

"It was a joke to say the least."