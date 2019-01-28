New Bristol transport boss faces 'crucial' challenge
A new transport boss in Bristol has said tackling one of the city's "biggest challenges" is "crucial" for its future.
Councillor Kye Dudd has been appointed to the cabinet by Mayor Marvin Rees.
He replaces Mhairi Threlfall, who resigned from her post overseeing Bristol's transport networks in October.
After her departure, Mr Rees took over the transport portfolio on an interim basis.
Mr Dudd will be in charge of tackling congestion, improving public transport and developing infrastructure.
He said: "I am really excited about the task ahead. There's no doubt, transport is one of Bristol's biggest challenges.
"And it's crucial for everyone in the city, and for our economy, that we get this right."
Councillor Steve Pearce will join the cabinet in a new role overseeing waste and regulatory services.
Mr Dudd will maintain oversight of council energy services, but will hand responsibility for clean air, flooding and sport to the mayor.
- Calls to speed up 'glacial' Bristol and Bath bus changes
- Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees scraps city centre arena plan
Ms Threlfall's resignation last year came before the end of a major consultation into the way Bristol transport develops in the future.
When she stood down Ms Threlfall said she wanted to focus on standing for Parliament in Filton and Bradley Stoke.