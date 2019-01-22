Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The victim was forced to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs, jurors heard

Three people accused of forced labour made a man live under the stairs like Harry Potter, Bristol Crown Court has heard.

Gabriel Nicolae was not allowed to use kitchen taps, and used a garden hose to wash and drink with, jurors were told.

Ian Boboc, Christiana Tudor-Dobre and Mihai-Aurel Dan, of Evan's Close, St Anne's, Bristol, deny charges of forced or compulsory labour.

They are also charged with one count of fraud each, which they also deny.

'Lesser status'

Prosecuting, Charles Thomas said: "It's somewhat reminiscent of Harry Potter and his treatment at the hands of the Dursleys.

"He, too, was made to sleep under the stairs. This appears to be an instance of fiction turning into reality."

The court heard that Mr Nicolae was seen as having a "lesser status" in the shared house in Bristol.

His bank account was being controlled by Miss Tudor-Dobre and her partner Mr Boboc, and he was only ever given a small amount of money, forcing him to go hungry or steal from shops, jurors heard.

One neighbour said he witnessed Miss Tudor-Dobre laughing as she threw eggs at Mr Nicolae in the garden.

Another saw Mr Nicolae cutting the grass using his bare hands.

'Only playing'

Jurors were shown a video of Mr Nicolae being interviewed by police on 27 July 2018.

In it he describes his three housemates as being like family.

However, the prosecution described Mr Nicolae as a vulnerable victim who was being exploited.

In the police video, Mr Nicolae said it was "no stress to me" to live in the cupboard under the stairs, adding that when he was hit with eggs in the garden they were "only playing".

Police showed Mr Nicolae his bank account during the recorded interview but he was unable to explain where the money was going.

He was also unaware that a loan application had been made in his name.

The trial continues.