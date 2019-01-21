Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption The proposed site for the M32 park and ride is occupied by a farm

A plan to build a park-and-ride scheme in Bristol on land occupied by a community farm has been ruled out by the city's mayor.

Marvin Rees said the proposed site, a farm at Sims Hill, by the M32 motorway "doesn't make sense" as it is "so close to the city".

West of England Combined Authority said the scheme would alleviate congestion.

A campaign to save Sims Hill was launched in December after its members discovered it may be under threat.

The project grows organic vegetables for people in Bristol and south Gloucestershire.

A spokesperson for Sims Hill said: "We are still waiting to see a new set of plans before we know that it is definitely in the clear, but the news so far is positive."

'Vital land'

Mr Rees was speaking at a Bristol City Council member forum when he confirmed the land would be safeguarded.

He said: "We're not building on that land. That's vital land. If we have a park-and-ride, it needs to be out by the M4. It doesn't make sense to bring it so close in.

"We have the lion's share of the influence over where it goes. We have no intention of putting it so close to the city."

In a planning document in November, West of England Combined Authority named Sims Hill as the only option for a park-and-ride car park after the other 16 locations under consideration were ruled out.

Highways England said: "We will continue to work with the West of England Combined Authority and local authorities to consider how the strategic road network can support their growth and housing aspirations."