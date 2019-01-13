Bristol man accused of Bashir Abdullah murder
A 51-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man found dead at a block of flats.
Bashir Abdullah's body was discovered in Lansdowne Court, in Easton, Bristol, on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination showed the 32-year-old died after being stabbed, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Police said Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, of Lansdowne Court, had been charged with his murder and was due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A force spokesman said there would be a "continuing police presence in the area" over the weekend.