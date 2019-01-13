Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bashir Abdullah's body was discovered in Lansdowne Court

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man found dead at a block of flats.

Bashir Abdullah's body was discovered in Lansdowne Court, in Easton, Bristol, on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination showed the 32-year-old died after being stabbed, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police said Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, of Lansdowne Court, had been charged with his murder and was due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Lansdowne Court on Thursday evening

A force spokesman said there would be a "continuing police presence in the area" over the weekend.