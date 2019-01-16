Image copyright St Andrew's Church School Image caption The letter also included a photograph of Mrs East, taken shortly before she died

The funeral of an "inspirational" school head who wrote a moving goodbye letter to her pupils before she died has been held.

Sue East, who led St Andrew's primary in Bath, died in a hospice in December.

She told the children to remember that "fairy dust [is] to be found in every situation, no matter how difficult".

In response to the letter, her pupils drew pictures of fairies, butterflies and thank you notes, which were pasted all over her coffin at Bath Abbey.

About 800 people, including pupils from St Andrew's in their blue uniforms, attended the ceremony.

The Rev Simon Holland, who led the service, said 59-year-old Mrs East had suggested the children drew the pictures used to decorate her coffin.

"There are fairies, butterflies, hearts and lots and lots and lots of fairy dust," he said.

'Love life'

During the service - peppered with references to Star Trek, Shakespeare and Bowie's Space Oddity - Rev Holland described Mrs East as being "passionate" about education.

"When others were worrying about SATS results, she was dreaming that one of her pupils might be an astronaut to Mars," he said.

"She changed the world one child at a time."

In their eulogy, her sons John and Josiah described their mother, originally from Harrogate, as having loved "fiercely and selflessly" and had taught them "how to love life and not fear death".

After the service Josiah East, 25, said his mum had expressed a wish for the schoolchildren to be at her funeral and to feel included.

"Mum didn't want children to be scared of death," he said.

Image caption Pictures of fairies, butterflies and thank you letters from children at Mrs East's school were pasted all over her coffin

Image caption Paper flowers made by the children were handed out to mourners at the end of the ceremony, to be held aloft as her coffin left the abbey

In her message to pupils shortly before her death, Mrs East said she believed she was going to die soon and she was "saying goodbye to all of you wonderful creatures".

"You are all amazing children," she wrote in the letter.

"Thank you all for sharing your joy and friendship with me."

The letter also included passages of text from The Voyage of the Dawn Treader by CS Lewis and a poem, and encouraged the children to draw a picture.

Image copyright St Andrew's Church School

"I have loved my time at St Andrew's. It's an amazing school and you are all amazing children," she wrote.

"I never thought that I could find so much joy in my work. Thank you all for sharing your joy and friendship with me."

The full text of the message was shared on the school's website.

In a letter to parents, the school said Mrs East's health had "deteriorated very rapidly" and she and her family "have decided not to seek further treatment".

"She has written the attached letter to the children explaining that she expects to die soon, and the class teachers have discussed the letter with the children today," the letter stated.

One parent said she was an amazing woman, who was "absolutely inspirational" and she "couldn't read the note without crying".

Katie Anderson, from Dorothy House Hospice, said Mrs East had a "spirit of determination".

"Writing to all the children at the school, takes a lot to do when you're poorly, fatigued and tired," she said.

"To see that through was an amazing thing she did for those children."