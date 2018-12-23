Image caption Former BBC Radio Bristol presenter John Turner died on Friday morning

Former BBC Radio Bristol presenter and journalist John Turner has died.

The Bristol-born broadcaster joined the station in 1978 and took over presenting the breakfast show in 2006.

Best known for his provocative phone-in show Talking Back and consumer programme Sounding Off, the presenter retired in 2007 after almost 30 years at BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio Bristol editor Jess Rudkin said he had "inspired, nurtured and supported many of our team".

Image caption John Turner with Breakfast Show producer Julia Causton and travel reporter Ben Clifton in 2006

John Turner was also a musician and guitar teacher.

Ms Rudkin said he was a "true legend of local broadcasting".

"Over nearly 30 years with us, he built an immense following on his regular shows, and for thousands of Bristolians he will always be remembered for his proud and evocative live reporting of the moment that Concorde came home, landing for the final time at Filton.

"He was an incredibly gifted, versatile broadcaster who truly understood the craft of radio, and he was a much-loved and respected friend and colleague to everyone here," she said.