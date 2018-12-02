Image copyright Geography Photos/Getty Image caption The woman suffered serious head injuries on a Bristol Temple Meads-bound service

A woman killed on a train may have been leaning out of a window when she suffered a blow to the head, police said.

She died after sustaining serious head injuries on a Bristol Temple Meads-bound service, between Bath and Keynsham.

Police said the woman's death, at about 22:10 GMT on Saturday, was not being treated as suspicious.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

A British Transport Police statement said: "We were called at around 10.10pm following a report a woman had received serious head injuries while travelling on a train between Bath and Keynsham."

It continued: "Initial inquiries suggest the woman may have been leaning out of a window when she suffered a blow to the head.

"Officers are currently working to confirm her identity and inform her next of kin."