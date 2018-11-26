Image caption Dr Zainab Khan (far right) set up the programme to help the students improve their job prospects

A project to close the race pay gap experienced by graduating black, Asian and minority ethnic students is rolling out across a university.

The Equity programme gives students at the University of the West of England (UWE) tailored mentoring, entrepreneurial and coaching sessions.

Its founder Dr Zainab Khan said "the outcomes do not look good" for the increasing numbers of BME students.

In its first year, the project mentored 200 business and law students.

The project at UWE in Bristol works by discussing race and identity, and gives advice on overcoming racism and exploring traditional leadership values.

"I spent several years in different committees looking at BME students and attainment, and I'd grown quite tired of conversations that did not develop into action," Dr Khan said.

'Imposter syndrome'

Second year law student Donnell Asare, who joined the Equity scheme a year ago, added: "You find when you get higher up, there's a lot of white people and you don't see a lot of people who look like you.

"It's quite discouraging when you're in these spaces and you don't see people like you and you think 'Is there something wrong with me?' [and] 'do I not deserve to be there?'

"A lot of BME students have this imposter syndrome and think 'I'm not capable'."

Atira Burton, another law student, said the coaching had built her confidence in public speaking.

"I think it's important for BME students to realise they have as much potential as white students," she added.

Black and Asian speakers are also invited to talk to the students about how they attained their career goals.

Last year, barrister Tunde Okewale MBE and Otegha Uwagba, who wrote The Little Black Book, were among the invited speakers.

Dr Khan said: "You can forge your own path and you shouldn't think of your career as a linear route.

"You can have a portfolio career where you try lots of different things.

"Some of the students are doing lots of different types of activities because it's too soon to count yourself out of anything."