Image caption The stone was found in a garden covered in algae and moss

A World War One memorial stone found in the garden of a Bristol house five years ago is being re-dedicated in its new home in a city church.

The marble stone is dedicated to the workers of the Avonside Engine Company who served during the conflict.

It was found propped up at the side of the house covered in undergrowth including algae, snails and lichen.

The house is situated a mile from the old Avonside factory in St Philip's which made locomotives.

The inscription on the stone contains 77 names, including nine employees who died and 17 people who were injured.

Homeowner Damien Nixon said: "It's the start of a new story and closes the book from when we first found it."

Heritage Lottery funding has been secured to restore the stone, and local historians have traced the families of the factory workers who served.

Image caption The stone lists the names of factory workers who served in World War One