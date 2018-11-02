Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Credit: Rob Franklin

The roof of a double decker bus was ripped off when it was driven under a low-level railway bridge in Bristol.

No-one was injured in the crash in Hatchet Road, Stoke Gifford at about 15:30 GMT, police and fire crews called to the scene confirmed.

The vehicle is operated by Applegates Coaches based in Berkeley in Gloucestershire. The firm has been contacted for comment.

The road remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

Network Rail is assessing damage to the bridge, but a spokesman for the rail operator said the incident "did not have a significant impact on services".