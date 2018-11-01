Image copyright Google Image caption The incident was made public as part of a campaign highlighting the increase in assaults on emergency service staff

A police community support officer had lit fireworks thrown at him, his force has revealed.

He was on duty in Bradley Stoke, near Bristol, on Wednesday evening when he was targeted by a "group of youths".

Although the Avon and Somerset officer was not injured, police are highlighting the increase in attacks on emergency service workers.

Between January and the end of September there have been 369 assaults on police in the force area.