Image caption The city council could use its planning powers to buy the derelict Grosvenor hotel

A council could compulsory purchase a derelict hotel in order to move a city centre redevelopment scheme forward.

Grosvenor Hotel has been unused for decades and since 2016 Bristol City Council has battled with its owners to try to buy the building.

The council says it is a key site in its vision to redevelop the Temple Quarter area near Temple Meads station.

The owners have accused the council of trying to acquire the site cheaply for its partner developer, Skansa.

The council wants to demolish it to create a "public plaza," but the building's owners aim to turn it into student flats, although no planning application has been submitted.

'Eyesore buildings'

A spokesman for the owners added: "We invite the council to discuss this matter with us in an open and fair forum.

"We are prepared to release, through our lawyers, sensitive information including meeting notes relevant to this matter to prove our case."

Deputy mayor Craig Cheney said the regeneration of Temple Quarter was a key priority for the council.

He added: "Temple Square is a gateway to the Temple Quarter and we are making good progress towards improving the road layout and opening up new development land in this area.

"It's now time to focus on how we can move forward with the redevelopment of these eyesore buildings - not only to provide a better first impression of Bristol but also to create new jobs and opportunities as part of a thriving city centre."

Although the purchase price will remain confidential, it will be in excess of £500,000, council papers state.

A decision will be made on the compulsory purchase order at a cabinet meeting on 6 November.