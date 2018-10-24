Image copyright Google Image caption The home has now closed after a CQC inspection rated it as inadequate

A care home for the elderly run by The Salvation Army has closed after an inspection rated it "unsafe" and inadequate in every category.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Smallcombe House in Bath was dirty, lacked competent staff and regulations were breached.

Overflowing clinical waste bags and a soiled incontinence pad were also found by inspectors.

The Salvation Army said it apologised to residents and relatives.

A spokesperson said it and Bath & North East Somerset Council mutually agreed to terminate its contract to run the home and residents had left.

A CQC report found the home, which accommodated up to 32 men and women aged 60 and over, was not safe, not effective, not caring, not responsive and not well-led.

The inspections took place in July and August following an allegation that one resident had suffered "serious abuse".

'Unpleasant odour'

Avon and Somerset Police said it had investigated the allegation but there was insufficient evidence for anyone to be prosecuted.

CQC inspectors said there was a "strong unpleasant odour in the communal lounge and in some people's bedrooms", and equipment was not clean.

They said the service had deteriorated since a previous inspection in March.

The management was "ineffective", there were "insufficient staff" who were "poorly trained", the report also found.

It said care records were not up to date and "accidents and incidents" were not correctly recorded.

The Salvation Army spokesperson said "mitigating circumstances caused levels of service to fall below standards".

The council said it was "continuing to work with the CQC, The Salvation Army and other agencies regarding safeguarding issues" at the care home.