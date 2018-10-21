Bristol

Large fire at derelict boat house on Bristol harbourside

  • 21 October 2018
Derelict boat house on fire
Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene at midday

A large fire has broken out in a derelict building in the centre of Bristol.

Fire crews were called to the empty boat house next to Redcliffe Bridge on Bristol harbourside at about 12:00 BST.

Four appliances are tackling the blaze, and an Avon Fire & Rescue spokesman said it was trying to establish if anyone was inside the building.

BBC Radio Bristol's Adam Hurd, at the scene, said the fire "seems big but under control".
Image caption Radio Bristol's Adam Hurd said the fire "seems big but under control"

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites