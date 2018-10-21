Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene at midday

A large fire has broken out in a derelict building in the centre of Bristol.

Fire crews were called to the empty boat house next to Redcliffe Bridge on Bristol harbourside at about 12:00 BST.

Four appliances are tackling the blaze, and an Avon Fire & Rescue spokesman said it was trying to establish if anyone was inside the building.

BBC Radio Bristol's Adam Hurd, at the scene, said the fire "seems big but under control".