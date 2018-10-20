Image copyright Diocese of Bristol Image caption Bishop Faull is the 56th Bishop of Bristol and the first female bishop in the diocese

Bristol's new bishop has been installed at a formal ceremony in the city.

The Bishop of Bristol, the Right Reverend Vivienne Faull, arrived for the service at the cathedral by boat.

The former Dean of York became the Diocese of Bristol's 56th bishop in July and is its first female in the role.

Bristol was the first diocese to ordain women as priests in 1994 and there are now 18 female bishops in the Church of England.

Bishop Faull described the appointment of women to the role as "the new normal".

She added: "The priority is to get to know people and what I have seen already is the huge commitment and energy that people bring.

"There is tremendous life about Bristol, so it's discovering what is going on so I can support [the clergy] and lead out of a sense of knowing people, which is what I've always done."

Bishop Faull was consecrated at a service at St Paul's Cathedral on 3 July.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the Right Reverend Mike Hill in September 2017.

She will be formally introduced to the House of Lords on Tuesday.

The 24 most senior Bishops in the Church of England - along with the Archbishops of Canterbury and York - have an automatic right to sit in the House of Lords.