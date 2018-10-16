Image caption Police have cordoned off the area around the office in Bristol

An engineer has been seriously injured while working on a lift in a job centre.

Bristol Job Centre in Temple Street has been closed following the incident at about 09:15 BST and roads in the city centre have been cordoned by police.

The man, whose injuries are unknown, is being treated at Southmead Hospital.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said "contingency measures" are in place for job centre users, but it is unsure when the centre will reopen.

A spokesman for the DWP said it is ensuring that payments are being made to clients of the job centre and emergency applications are being heard at a neighbouring office.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.