'Thirty' in fracas outside Bristol's Dojo nightclub
- 14 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fracas outside a nightclub.
It is believed the trouble started when two groups of about 15 people were refused entry to Dojos in Park Row, Bristol, at 04:30 BST on Sunday.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said the victim is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
He added officers believed it was an "isolated incident" but appealed for anyone in the area to come forward.